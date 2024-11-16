Suman Sayami and others detained during protest at Gaushala (Pictures)

Police have detained Suman Sayami and other protestors from Gaushala of Kathmandu.

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) demolished a few encroaching structures in Gaushala on Friday morning. Sayami and others had reached Gaushala to protest against the demolition.

Sayami has long been advocating for those hit hard by the road expansion.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Aryal at KMC Police said that a team of KMC Police bulldozed four-five houses in front of the Gaushala Police Post on Friday.

According to Aryal, houses of locals encroaching on the land for Ring Road expansion were demolished and more houses will be pulled down.

The KMC said that the houses were demolished as the locals did not vacate the land for a long time even after it issued a notice on May 19 to demolish houses and other structures that were built encroaching on the land.

The KMC and locals had held a discussion before the structures were demolished.