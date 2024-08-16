Sushma Nepali reportedly killed in Gatthaghar accident goes to police

The person who was killed in Gatthaghar of Bhaktapur after a truck hit a scooter on Thursday is not Sushma Nepali as the police earlier stated. .

A truck (Na 6 Kha 2173) heading to Bhaktapur from Koteshwar hit a scooter (Ba 49 Pa 8944) at Gatthaghar at around 1:40 PM Thursday.

The deceased was identified by the police as 23-year-old Sushma Nepali of Molung Rural Municipality-4, Dolakha who was living in Bagbazar of Kathmandu.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajan Karki at District Police Range, Bhaktapur said a person came earlier and claimed that the deceased was his sister Nepali apparently confused by the deceased's sandals and clothes. "But the Sushma Nepali who was said to have had the accident herself came to us and revealed her identity," DSP Karki stated.

The identity of the deceased has yet to be revealed.

The scooter rider was crushed under the truck’s wheel after the truck struck the scooter.

Police have sent her body to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj for postmortem.

The truck driver has been absconding after the accident. Police said that search for the driver was on.

Irate locals blocked the road and smashed the truck's windows after the accident. The demonstrators pelted stones at the police personnel as tension mounted. Police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

A team of 80 personnel led by a superintendent of police from the District Police Range was deployed at the accident site. Another team of 115 personnel from Kathmandu was also deployed to contain the situation.

Police have begun further investigation into the incident.