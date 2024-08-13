KMC orders vacation of Chandbagh School by Tuesday

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has given Chandbagh School at Maharajgunj, Kathmandu, until Tuesday to vacate the property.

According to Inspector Ishwar Wagle with the KMC Police Force, city police made a public announcement over loudspeaker on Sunday ordering Chandbagh School to be vacated within two days.

Inspector Wagle said that if there are no legal hurdles, they will go ahead with the process of vacating the school after the deadline ends.

Chandbagh School is being run on 10 ropanis of public land belonging to the erstwhile Bansbari Leather and Shoe Factory at Maharajgunj, Kathmandu.

On March 22, the government brought the public land, which was transferred to individuals, back under its ownership as per the Land Revenue Act 1978.

The CIB had arrested Arun Chaudhary, who was also the promoter of Champion Footwear Limited; the then executive chairman of Bansbari Leather and Shoe Factory Ajit Narayan Singh Thapa; and promoter of Chandbagh Residency Private Limited Sanjay Thakur on January 31 over their involvement in converting the public land into private property.

The Kathmandu District Court had initially remanded them to custody for four days and then for another two days on February 5.

But a bench of Judge Yagya Prasad Acharya had ordered the three to be released two days later by making them sign necessary documents stating that it did not appear necessary to keep them in custody for 25 days.

The CIB had arrested the three following an investigation for more than three months which it said found their involvement in converting the public land into private property.

It was found that CG Chandbagh Residency was built on 10 ropanis of the public land given to Bansbari Leather and Shoe Factory, the CIB said.

Organizing a press conference on February 1, CIB’s Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Acharya had said that attempts were made to convert not only 10 ropanis, but the entire 18 ropanis of public land at Bansbari to private property. The CIB had claimed that Champion Footwear Limited was set up at Bansbari to grab the public land there.