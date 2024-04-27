Dipesh Pun, released on bail in cooperative fraud case, handed to CIB

Former vice-president Nanda Bahadur Pun’s son Dipesh Pun has been handed over to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police.

Pun was arrested on the charge of embezzling the funds of Supreme Savings and Credit Cooperative, Rupandehi.

The Rupandehi District Court had ordered his release on a bail of Rs 400,000 on April 19. But he did not post the bail amount after being tipped off that the CIB would rearrest him in connection with the gold smuggling case. He was then sent to the Rupandehi District Prison the same day.

According to the court’s information officer Ananta Marasini, Pun was released on date after posting the bail amount on Friday.

A team from Area Police Office, Butwal, handed him over to the CIB.

On April 12, the District Government Attorney Office had filed a case at the district court against 28 individuals including Pun and Supreme’s Chairman Om Prakash Gurung accusing them of embezzling over Rs 960 million of the cooperative’s depositors.

A bench of Judge Shree Prakash Upreti had remanded Supreme Chairman Gurung to judicial custody on April 19 but ordered Pun and Supreme’s employees Durga Chapagain Pandeya, Deepak Neupane, Nabin Achhami, Nita Thapa Magar and Roshani Gurung to be released on bail.

The court had sought bails of Rs 1.8 million from Pandeya, Rs 1 million from Achhami, Rs 445,000 from Neupane, and Rs 200,000 each from Thapa Magar and Gurung. Pandeya, Neupane, Thapa Magar and Gurung were released after posting bail. But Achhami and Pun were sent to prison as they did not post bail.

Achhami was released after posting the bail amount of Rs 1 million on April 21.

Area Police Office, Butwal, had arrested the seven after 1,831 depositors filed complaints accusing the promoters, management and other employees of Supreme cooperative of embezzling their savings worth more than Rs 960 million.

Police had then filed a case against 28 persons at the court after investigating the fraud for over two months.