Four arrested over attack on doctors in Hetauda

Four persons have been arrested in connection to attack on two doctors of Sancho Hospital in Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City 2.

Dr Bikash Thapa and Dr Prashant Bidari were brutally thrashed by a mob Wednesday morning citing the death of Rajesh Pradhan of Padampokhari, Hetauda-12, over a month back.

Wife of the deceased Rama Pradhan, daughter Ramita, son Rohit and nephew Anup have been arrested on Thursday, according to SP with Makawanpur Police Sitaram Rijal.

The incident came to the fore after a video of the doctors being attacked by the mob was widely circulated on the social media.

The victims are preparing to lodge a formal complaint later Thursday.

Rajesh Pradhan, 42, died while undergoing treatment at Chitwan Medical College on August 10. He was admitted at Sancho Hospital on August 7 with pneumonia following dengue infection. The hospital says that it had advised to keep the patient in the intensive care unit (ICU) but the family wanted to keep him in the general ward. The family later agreed to keep him in the high dependency unit (HDU). He was then referred to Chitwan Medical College the next night after his health deteriorated.

It is now revealed that the patient was also brought to Sancho Hospital a few days back with report of dengue infection. The hospital had prescribed medicines and sent the patient home deeming that his condition did not require hospitalization.

The family has attacked doctors at the hospital a month after death of Pradhan claiming that the patient’s health deteriorated after the hospital sent him home.