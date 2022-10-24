Court grants police custody of Lamichhane for two more days

The Kathmandu District Court has granted police two more days of custody of suspended cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane, who has been accused of raping a minor.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dinesh Raj Mainali at District Police Range, Kathmandu, said that the court has granted permission to keep Lamichhane in police custody for two more days.

Stating that investigation against Lamichhane had not completed, the Gaushala Police Circle had sought permission from the court on Sunday to extend his custody.

Police will submit their report to the District Government Attorney Office, Kathmandu after completing the investigation.

Lamichhane was initially remanded into police custody on October 10 for seven days starting from October 6, the day he was arrested from the Tribhuvan International Airport.

The court then extended his custody by five days on October 13. Last Wednesday, it gave police four more days to keep him in custody.

Lamichhane, who is the former captain of the Nepal cricket team, has been accused of raping a minor multiple times in a hotel room in Kathmandu on August 21.

A 17-year-old girl filed a rape complaint against Lamichhane at the Gaushala Police Circle on September 6. Police also conducted a health check-up of the girl the same day after receiving the complaint.

The girl has complained that Lamichhane took her out to different places of Bhaktapur and Kathmandu on August 21, a day before Lamichhane left for the bilateral series with Kenya.

She has accused Lamichhane of raping her multiple times in room number 305 of a hotel in Kathmandu Metropolitan City Ward Number 9 that night.

Police have also collected CCTV footage of the night from the hotel. The footage shows that Lamichhane had stayed at the hotel for seven hours.

The girl has claimed in her complaint that she had gone to Nagarkot with Lamichhane on August 17 after being introduced to him through a friend.

Lamichhane left to play in the Carribbean Premier League on August 22 after leading the team to a 3-2 victory in the five-match Twenty20 series against Kenya. Rohit Kumar Paudel then led the Nepali team in the one-dayers in his absence.

An arrest warrant was issued against Lamichhane on September 8 and the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) suspended him from the national team the same day after issuance of the arrest warrant.

Nepal Police later also issued a diffusion notice against him through Interpol on September 26.

Section 219 (2) of the National Penal (Code) Act, 2017 states: “Where a man has sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent or with a girl child below eighteen years of age even with her consent, the man shall be considered to commit rape on such woman or girl child.”