Court grants extension of police custody of Lamichhane

The Kathmandu District Court has granted permission to keep cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane accused of raping a minor in police custody for four more days for investigation.

The Gaushala Police Circle had sought extension of Lamichhane’s custody stating that investigation had not been completed and the court extended it by four days, according to SP with District Police Range, Kathmandu Dinesh Raj Mainali.

The court on October 13 had extended Lamichhane’s custody by five days.

Lamichhane was arrested upon landing at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on October 6. The former captain of the Nepal cricket team has been accused of raping a minor multiple times in a hotel room in Kathmandu on August 21.

A 17-year-old girl filed a rape complaint against Lamichhane at the Gaushala Police Circle on September 6. Police also conducted a health check-up of the girl the same day after receiving the complaint.

The girl has complained that Lamichhane took her out to different places of Bhaktapur and Kathmandu on August 21, a day before Lamichhane left for the bilateral series with Kenya.

She has accused Lamichhane of raping her multiple times in room number 305 of a hotel in Kathmandu Metropolitan City Ward Number 9 that night.

The girl has claimed in her complaint that she had gone to Nagarkot with Lamichhane on August 17 after being introduced to him through a friend.

Lamichhane left to play in the Carribean Premier League on August 22 after leading the team to a 3-2 victory in the five-match Twenty20 series against Kenya. Rohit Kumar Paudel then led the Nepali team in the one-dayers in his absence.

An arrest warrant was issued against Lamichhane on September 8 and the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) suspended him from the national team the same day after issuance of the arrest warrant.

Nepal Police later also issued a diffusion notice against him through Interpol on September 26.

Section 219 (2) of the National Penal (Code) Act, 2017 states: “Where a man has sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent or with a girl child below eighteen years of age even with her consent, the man shall be considered to commit rape on such woman or girl child.”