Comedian Apoorwa Kshitiz Singh rearrested

Comedian Apoorwa Kshitiz Singh has again been arrested.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bharat Bohara with the Kathmandu District Police confirmed that Singh was arrested on Monday.

Singh was arrested on August 28 after some activists lodged complaints against him at the District Police Range Kathmandu accusing him of insulting the Newar community in one of his stand-up comedy acts and then released on date on September 8.

SSP Bohara told Setopati that Singh was arrested after the police completed investigation in the case and submitted the charge sheet to the District Government Attorney Office on Monday.

The activists had filed four separate complaints against him under Section 165 (Prohibition of undermining social rites and rituals), Section 166 (Prohibition of untouchability or discriminatory treatment on ground of caste) and Section 168 (Prohibition of degrading or inhuman treatment) of Chapter 10 (Offenses Relating to Discrimination and Other Degrading Treatment), and Section 65 (Prohibition of acts prejudicial to public tranquility) of Chapter 2 (Offenses against Public Tranquility) of the Nepal Penal (Code) Act, 2017.

A YouTube channel called Comedy Cafe had uploaded a video of Singh’s stand-up comedy titled “Newarko Parampara” (Newar’s Tradition) on August 26. However, the video was removed within 24 hours following criticism as many people from the Newar community objected to it and accused Singh of mocking their language, food and culture.

Singh later apologized for it through Facebook, but some activists still lodged complaints with the police demanding action against him. He was subsequently taken into custody for investigation.

He was eventually released on date on September 8 after he tested positive for COVID-19.