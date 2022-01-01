5 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday; 8,454 test positive

Nepal reported five COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,672.

The country also reported 8,454 new cases in the past 24 hours including 2,883 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 933,451 confirmed with PCR tests and 120,637 with antigen tests. Similarly, 4,433 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has jumped to 90,067.

A total of 13,549 PCR tests and 6,810 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,169,968 PCR and 941,245 antigen tests across the country until now.