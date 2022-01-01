4 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday; 4,636 test positive

Nepal reported four COVID-19 deaths on Saturday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,617.

The country also reported 4,636 new cases in the past 24 hours including 933 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 849,204 confirmed with PCR tests and 101,041 with antigen tests. Similarly, 350 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has surged to 21,584.

A total of 10,412 PCR tests and 4,144 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,991,672 PCR and 885,086 antigen tests across the country until now.