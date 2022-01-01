India adds 194,720 COVID-19 cases, 442 deaths

India added 194,720 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 36,070,510.

This includes 4,868 cases of the omicron variant, The Wire reported citing the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The active cases have increased to 955,319, the highest in 211 days, while the death toll has climbed to 484,655 with 442 new deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Of the total 4,868 cases of the omicron variant, 1,805 people have recovered or migrated so far.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of cases, 1281, followed by Rajasthan at 645, Delhi 546, Karnataka 479 and Kerala 350.

The active cases comprise 2.65% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 96.01%, the ministry said.

A total 211,298 coronavirus infections were reported in a single day on May 26.

An increase of 133,873 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 11.05% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 9.82%, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 34,630,536, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34%.