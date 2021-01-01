1 COVID-19 death reported Tuesday, 433 test positive

Nepal reported one COVID-19 death on Tuesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,454.

The country also reported 433 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 815,372. Similarly, 484 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 7,612.

A total of 14,918 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,469,138 across the country until now.