20 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, 1,728 test positive

Nepal reported 20 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,071.

The country also reported 1,728 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 636,916. Similarly, 4,348 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 35,310.

The government has conducted 7,259 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,336,946 across the country until now.