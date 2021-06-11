67 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday, 2,709 test positive

Nepal reported 67 COVID-19 deaths on Friday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 8,305.

The country also reported 2,709 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 604,396. Similarly, 5,225 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases is 75,275.

The government has conducted 9,598 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,198,702 across the country until now.