Photos show Chinese rover on dusty, rocky Martian surface
AP
AP Beijing, June 11
In this image released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Friday, June 11, 2021, the Chinese Mars rover Zhurong is seen near its landing platform taken by a remote camera that was dropped into position by the rover.
In this image released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Friday, June 11, 2021, the Chinese Mars rover Zhurong is seen near its landing platform taken by a remote camera that was dropped into position by the rover.

Opinion
Som Nath Ghimire
Monsoon is not far away: Are we prepared? Som Nath Ghimire
Dr. Tirth Raj Ghimire
COVID-19 in Nepal: Crippled health service and napping politics Dr. Tirth Raj Ghimire र Dr. Krishna Prasad Acharya
Prakash Acharya
Oli entourage: A contradictory lot in rhetoric and action Prakash Acharya

Blog
Ram Mohan Jha
Bureaucracy also to blame for sorry state of health sector Ram Mohan Jha
Niharika Khanal
Violence against healthcare workers affects your health! Niharika Khanal
Nepali Residents at AIIMS
Nepali residents at AIIMS in India treating COVID-19 patients without payment Nepali Residents at AIIMS

Sahityapati

Readers Opinion

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio