106 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday, 6,731 test positive

Nepal reported 106 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 6,951.

The country also reported record 6,731 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 542,256. The total number of active cases is 116,476. Similarly, 7,226 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours.

The government has conducted 20,414 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,998,064 across the country until now.