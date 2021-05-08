8,287 test positive, 53 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday

Nepal reported 8,287 COVID-19 cases on Saturday as the pandemic surges across the country.

The total number of cases has now increased to 385,890. The total number of active cases has jumped to 83,493. Similarly, 3,370 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 298,765.

The government has conducted 17,315 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 2,615,720 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 53 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 3,632.