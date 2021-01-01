421 test positive, 8 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday

Nepal reported 421 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 261,859. The total number of active cases is now 5,487.

Similarly, 637 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 254,494.

The government has conducted 5,800 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,948,502 across the country until now.

Nepal reported eight more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,878.