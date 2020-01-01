776 test positive, 6 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday

Nepal reported 776 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 251,692. The total number of active cases is now 9,580.

Similarly, 947 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 240,363.

The government has conducted 6,588 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,855,724 across the country until now.

Nepal reported six more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,749.