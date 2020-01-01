3,051 test positive, 18 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday

Nepal reported 3,051 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 185,974. The total number of active cases has now reached 36,554.

Similarly, 3,430 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 148,408.

The government has conducted 13,068 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,507,190 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 18 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,052.