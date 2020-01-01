2,364 test positive, 17 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday

Nepal reported 2,364 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 164,718. The total number of active cases has now reached 38,952.

Similarly, 3,038 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 124,862.

The government has conducted 9,769 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,419,064 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 904.