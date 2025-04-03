PM Oli and Indian PM Modi to meet on Friday

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to hold a meeting on Friday.

According to Ek Raj Pathak, press advisor to Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba, the meeting between PM Oli and Indian PM Modi is scheduled to take place on Friday afternoon.

PM Oli has already arrived in Thailand to participate in the sixth Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit. Indian PM Modi is also traveling to Thailand to attend the BIMSTEC Summit.

PM Oli, who is on an official visit to Thailand, held a meeting with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Rana, the prime minister’s Chief Advisor Bishnu Prasad Rimal, Economic Development Advisor Yubaraj Khatiwada, Chief Secretary Ek Narayan Aryal, and Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Amrit Bahadur Rai, among others, were also present during the meeting.

The meeting between PM Oli and his Indian counterpart Modi is set to take place on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit.

PM Oli and Indian PM Modi previously met in New York, USA, on September 23 last year.

The two leaders, who were in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly, held talks for about 30 minutes at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, where Modi was staying.