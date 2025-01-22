Rajendra Mahato's Rastriya Mukti Party registered with Election Commission

The Rajendra Mahato-led Rastriya Mukti Party Nepal has been registered with the Election Commission.

Keshav Jha, a leader of the party, told Setopati that the Election Commission registered the party and provided the registration certificate on Tuesday.

The party’s election symbol is LPG cylinder and it has a dark blue rectangular flag with a bow and arrow in the middle.

Jha said that the party’s registration number is 201.

Mahato had announced formation of a new party called Rastriya Mukti Kranti Party on September 17 last year.

He later filed for registration of a new party named Rastriya Mukti Party Nepal under his chairmanship at the Election Commission on October 25.