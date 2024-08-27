Omani Foreign Minister Albusaidi in Kathmandu

Oman’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi has arrived in Kathmandu on a two-day official visit to Nepal at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Arzu Rana Deuba.

Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal welcomed Albusaidi at the VIP lounge of Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) posted on the social media platform X.

According to MoFA, the two foreign ministers will hold a bilateral meeting and discuss various matters including further strengthening of Nepal-Oman relations.

Albusaidi is also scheduled to pay separate courtesy calls on President Ram Chandra Paudel and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during his stay in Kathmandu.

He will leave Kathmandu on Tuesday.