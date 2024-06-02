SC seeks complaint filed with Kaski Police against Home Minister Lamichhane

The Supreme Court has sought the complaint registered against Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister at the District Police Office, Kaski.

Responding to a writ petition filed against Home Minister Lamichhane and Attorney General Dinmani Pokharel on Sunday, a bench of Justice Til Prasad Shrestha ordered the defendants to be present in court along with an attested copy of the complaint filed with the Kaski Police against Home Minister Lamichhane for offenses related to cooperative savings fraud.

The bench has summoned both the parties on June 10 to discuss whether to issue an interim order or not.

The court’s order says that it would be appropriate to decide whether to issue an interim order or not that day by discussing with both the parties after further examination of the letter written by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) on May 6 and the complaint filed with the Kaski Police.

On May 6, the OAG issued a letter stating that there were no complaints filed against Home Minister Lamichhane over misappropriation of cooperative funds.

The OAG said in the letter that it found no complaints, investigation or case against Lamichhane upon inquiry in Rupandehi, Kaski and Chitwan districts.

Advocate Anupam Bhattarai brought a petition at the Supreme Court questioning the legitimacy of the OAG’s letter. The petition named Home Minister Lamichhane and Attorney General Pokharel as defendants. However, the court’s chief registrar refused to register the petition.

Bhattarai then filed another petition at the Supreme Court against the refusal to register his previous petition.

On May 22, a single bench of Justice Tek Prasad Dhungana ordered registration of advocate Bhattarai’s petition.