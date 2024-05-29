Hearing in petition against Rabi Lamichhane and attorney general stopped

Hearing on the writ petition filed against the letter issued by the Office of the Attorney General claiming that no complaint has been lodged alleging Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane of cooperative fraud has been stopped.

The petition was scheduled to be heard by the bench of Justice Sunil Kumar Pokharel on Wednesday. Hearing in the petition has been stopped on request of petitioner Anupam Bhattarai.

The Office of the Attorney General had issued the letter on May 6 stating that it found no complaint was lodged against Lamichhane when it queried in Rupandehi, Kaski and Chitwan districts.

Advocate Bhattarai had moved the Supreme Court (SC) against that letter but chief registrar initially refused to register the petition. Bhattarai lodged another petition against the refusal to register his petition against the letter.

A bench of Justice Tek Prasad Dhungana hearing the second petition on Wednesday then ordered the court to register Bhattarai’s petition against the letter that gave clean chit to Lamichhane.

Bhattarai has questioned legality of the letter issued by the Office of the Attorney General and made Lamichhane and Attorney General Din Mani Pokharel as defendants.