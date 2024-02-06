Court extends custody of three including Arun Chaudhary by two days

The Kathmandu District Court has extended the custody of three people including businessman Arun Chaudhary, who were arrested on the charge of converting 10 ropanis of public land belonging to the erstwhile Bansbari Leather and Shoe Factory into private property.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police arrested Chaudhary, who was also the promoter of Champion Footwear Limited, the then executive chairman of Bansbari Leather and Shoe Factory Ajit Narayan Singh Thapa, and promoter of Chandbagh Residency Private Limited Sanjay Thakur on Wednesday in connection with the land grabbing scam.

The three were produced before Judge Yagya Prasad Acharya on Monday for extension of their custody.

According to the court’s information officer Chandra Prasad Panthi, Acharya’s bench granted the police permission to keep them in custody for investigation for two more days.

The court had remanded them to custody for four days on Wednesday.

The CIB arrested them following an investigation for more than three months which it said found their involvement in converting the public land into private property.

It was found that CG Chandbagh Residency was built on 10 ropanis of the public land given to Bansbari Leather and Shoe Factory, the CIB said.

Organizing a press conference on Thursday, CIB’s Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Acharya said that attempts were made to convert not only 10 ropanis, but the entire 18 ropanis of public land at Bansbari.

The CIB said that Champion Footwear Limited was set up at Bansbari to grab the public land there.