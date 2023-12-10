DPM Narayan Kaji Shrestha discharged from Gangalal

Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha has been discharged from the Shahid Gangalal National Heart Center on Sunday.

Shrestha had angioplasty on Tuesday and was recovering at the hospital. He has been discharged on advice and recommendation of doctors after significant improvement in his health condition, according to the Home Ministry.

A team including Dr Arun Maskey had performed angioplasty on Shrestha at the center on Tuesday.

Shrestha on October 18 had suffered a mild heart attack in Beijing where he had gone to attend the Belt and Road Forum and was hospitalized at the Peking Union Medical College. Emergency coronary angiography showed an occlusion in the obtuse marginal branch and significant stenosis in the left anterior descending artery. A stent was promptly placed in the obtuse marginal branch, alleviating his chest pain, the hospital had said then.

The angiography done in Beijing had also showed some partial obstructions on the right side and the procedure of angioplasty was done at Gangalal on Tuesday to clear the obstructions.