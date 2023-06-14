President Paudel discharged from hospital

President Ram Chandra Paudel has been discharged from hospital.

According to the Shahid Gangalal National Heart Center at Bansbari, Kathmandu, President Paudel was discharged at 8 AM Wednesday.

Issuing a statement on Wednesday, the hospital’s executive director Dr Chandra Mani Adhikari informed that President Paudel was discharged following treatment and observation for 24 hours.

The hospital has said that his condition is normal.

President Paudel was taken to the hospital for a cardiac checkup at around 11 Tuesday morning. He later underwent an angiogram test.

Paudel was taken to New Delhi on a Shree Airlines flight on April 19 for treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He returned home on April 30.