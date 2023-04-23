Voting starts in by-election in Bara-2, Chitwan-2 and Tanahu-1

Voting has started in the by-election being held in the federal constituencies of Chitwan-2, Tanahu-1 and Bara-2 Sunday morning.

Voting has started at seven in the morning and will continue till five in the evening, according to the Election Commission.

The constituency of Chitwan-2 became vacant after the Supreme Court (SC) ruled Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane ineligible to become lawmaker as he did not complete the process to re-acquire his citizenship certificate that became invalid after he acquired US citizenship.

Lamichhane has reacquired citizenship from the Kathmandu District Administration Office while the Office of the Attorney General decided to not lodge a case against him in the passport controversy.

The constituency of Tanahu-1, meanwhile, is vacant after Ram Chandra Paudel of Nepali Congress was elected president.

The constituency of Bara-2 became vacant after Janata Samajwadi Party’s Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav was elected vice-president.