Police submit investigation report on Rabi Lamichhane’s passport

Police have submitted the report of their investigation on Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane’s passport to the District Government Attorney’s Office (DGAO), Kathmandu.

The District Police Range, Kathmandu, has submitted its report after completing its investigation on Lamichhane’s passport, according to a source at the DGAO. The source said that the DGAO is studying the report.

“It has been two-three days. But no conclusion has been reached about it,” the source said, adding that a final decision will be taken only after studying the report for a few days.

Lamichhane has been accused of acquiring a Nepali passport using his invalid Nepali citizenship certificate while he still held a United States paspport.

Police were investigating a case filed against Lamichhane alleging that he had acquired a Nepali passport by providing false details.

A writ petition had been filed at the Supreme Court over Lamichhane’s citizenship controversy before that.

After the final hearing on the petition on January 27, the Supreme Court had ruled that Lamichhane was ineligible to become a lawmaker as he did not complete the process to re-acquire his citizenship certificate that became invalid after he acquired US citizenship. Lamichhane had resigned as deputy prime minister and home minister the same day.

He later reacquired Nepali citizenship. He also returned the Nepali passport acquired using his invalid Nepali citizenship.