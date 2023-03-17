PM Dahal to take floor test on Monday

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal will take floor test on Monday.

A letter specifying that PM Dahal has sought to take floor test on Monday has reached the Federal Parliament Secretariat, according to Spokesperson at the secretariat Ekram Giri.

Dahal had quit the coalition with Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN (Unified Socialist) on December 25 and became PM with support of CPN-UML, Rastriya Swatantra Party, RPP, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Janamat Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party after NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba refused to make him PM first.

He had easily passed the floor test on January 10 with 268 votes after all the parties in the House of Representatives (HoR) apart from Nepal Workers and Peasants Party and Rastriya Janamorcha voted in support of the government.

But he is constitutionally required to seek floor test again after CPN-UML and RPP left the government following the decision of NC, CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and CPN (Unified Socialist) to revive the pre-election coalition.