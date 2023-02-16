Oli holds one-on-one meeting with Dahal

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal had a one-on-one meeting at the latter’s residence in Baluwatar Thursday.

The two top coalition leaders talked for more than two hours amidst reports of likely support of CPN (Maoist Center) for Nepali Congress (NC) candidate in the presidential election.

UML has been saying that the party should get the post of president as per the power-sharing agreement reached with Dahal at the time of forming the government while PM Dahal has been talking about national consensus for president since NC voted for his government during the floor test.

Dahal quit the coalition with NC and Unified Socialist on December 25, 2022 and became prime minister (PM) with support of CPN-UML, Rastriya Swatantra Party, RPP, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Janamat Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party after Nepali Congress (NC) Sher Bahadur Deuba refused to make him PM first.

Oli had assured NC that UML will not ally with Maoist Center at any cost and would instead ally with NC to form the new government to encourage Deuba to break the agreement to make Dahal PM first.

But Dahal has been cosying up to Deuba since the floor test and Maoist sources claim that the party will take a decision to support NC candidate during the presidential election.