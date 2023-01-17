Dahal to expand Cabinet today

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal will expand his Cabinet on Tuesday more than three weeks after being appointed PM on December 25.

He will induct four new ministers from CPN-UML, three from his CPN (Maoist Center), three from RPP and two from Rastriya Swatantra Party.

UML will send National Assembly member Bimala Paudel Rai and House of Representatives (HoR) member Padam Giri to the Cabinet while the party has yet to finalize the other two names.

Rekha Sharma of Maoist Center will become Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Aman Lal Modi Minister for General Administration, and Sudan Kirati Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism.

RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden will become Deputy PM and Energy Minister, and Dhruba Bahadur Pradhan Urban Development Minister while the right wing party has yet to pick the third minister.

Rastriya Swatantra Party, meanwhile, will send Shishir Khanal, who is founder of Teach for Nepal, to take responsibility of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and Dol Prasad Aryal to the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security.

Three DPMs—UML Vice-chairman Bishnu Paudel, Senior Vice-chairman of Maoist Center Narayan Kaji Shrestha and Rastriya Swatantra Party Chairman Rabi Lamichhane—were sworn in together with PM Dahal on December 26.

Paudel has been leading the Finance Ministry, Shrestha the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, and Lamichhane the Home Ministry since then.

Damodar Bhandari, Jwala Kumari Sah and Rajendra Rai of UML, and Abdul Khan of Janamat Party led by CK Raut were also sworn in as ministers the same day but have yet to be given any portfolio.