NC wins 53 seats, UML 41 with vote counting completed in 156 constituencies

Nepali Congress (NC) leads as vote counting has been completed for the First-Past-The-Post (FPTP) electoral system in 156 House of Representatives (HoR) constituencies.

NC has won in 53 constituencies while the main opposition CPN-UML has emerged victorious in 41 seats. CPN (Maoist Center) and CPN (Unified Socialist) have won in 17 and 10 constituencies respectively.

Similarly,Rastriya Swatantra Party led by Rabi Lamichhane and RPP have won seven seats each, Janata Samajwadi Party six, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party four, and Nagarik Unmukti Party three.

Nepal Workers and Peasants Party, Janamat Party and Rastriya Janamorcha have won one seat each while independent candidates have been elected from five constituencies.