6 of 8 who contested local election after resigning as provincial lawmaker lost

Six of the eight candidates who filed nominations for mayor in the recent local election after resigning as provincial lawmaker have lost the election.

CPN-UML’s Kajiman Kagate, who resigned as lawmaker from Province 1, lost in the election for mayor of Suryodaya Municipality of Ilam.

UML’s Gopal Chandra Budhathoki, who also resigned as lawmaker from Province 1, however was elected mayor of Mechinagar Municipality of Jhapa.

Upendra Prasad Kushaha of Nepali Congress (NC), who resigned as lawmaker from Madhesh Province, lost in the election for mayor of Godaita Municipality of Sarlahi. Similarly, Sheikh Abul Kalam Azad of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), who resigned as lawmaker from Madhesh Province 2, lost in the election for mayor of Gadimai Municipality of Rautahat.

Likewise, Bijay Subedi of CPN-UML, who resigned as lawmaker from Bagmati, lost in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City of Chitwan while loss of UML’s Keshav Sthapit in election for mayor of Kathmandu has also already been confirmed.

Krishna Thapa of UML, who resigned as lawmaker from Gandaki, has lost in the election for mayor of Pokhara Metropolitan City of Kaski.

Dipesh Tharu of CPN (Maoist Center), who resigned as lawmaker from Lumbini, has been elected mayor of Rajapur Municipality of Bardiya though.