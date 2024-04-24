Nepal and Qatar sign bilateral agreements (Pictures)

Nepal and Qatar signed bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) after delegation-level talks at Hotel Soaltee in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

The two countries signed an MoU on cooperation in the field of youth and sports, as well as in education and scientific research.

Minister for Law Padam Giri signed on the agreement on behalf on Nepal.

Similarly, an agreement was signed between the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) and the Qatar Chamber of Commerce. FNCCI President Chandra Dhakal signed on the agreemnt.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal hosted a lunch at Dwarika’s Hotel in honor of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani after the bilateral talks.

The Qatari emir will return home after concluding his two-day state visit to Nepal later on Wednesday.