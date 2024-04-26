The Supreme Court has upheld the Patan High Court’s decision to send seven accused in the fake Bhutanese refugees case including former minister Top Bahadur Rayamajhi and former home secretary Tek Narayan Pandey to prison.

According to joint spokesperson for the Supreme Court Govinda Ghimire, a bench of Justices Kumar Regmi and Tek Prasad Dhungana on Thursday released Ang Tawa Sherpa on a bail of Rs 3 million, Govinda Kumar Chaudhary on a bail of Rs 1 million and Shamsher Miyan on general date.

The apex court upheld the high court’s decision to send Rayamajhi, Pandey, Keshav Prasad Dulal, Sandesh Sharma, Sagar Rai, Indrajit Rai and Sanu Bhandari to prison, Ghimire said.