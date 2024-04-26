Karnali Chief Minister Kandel passes floor test

Chief Minister of Karnali province Yamlal Kandel has won the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly.

Chief Minister Kandel took a floor test according to Article 168 (4) of the Constitution on Thursday. The Constitution requires the chief minister of a province to take a floor test within 30 days of their appointment.

Kandel was appointed chief minister on April 9. He had not taken a floor test earlier as the ruling parties could not agree on the sharing of ministries.

Among the 35 lawmakers who took part in the voting on Thursday, 23 voted for Kandel while 12 voted against him. Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), which has one lawmaker in the provincial assembly, remained neutral.

The 40-strong Karnali provincial assembly currently has 13 lawmakers from CPN (Maoist Center), 10 including the speaker from CPN-UML, 14 from Nepali Congress and one each from RPP and Janata Samajwadi Party.

NC parliamentary party leader Jeevan Bahadur Shahi was suspended on April 4 after a corruption case was filed against him at the Special Court.