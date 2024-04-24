Qatar Emir Al Thani returns home (Pictures)

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani returned home after wrapping up a two-day state visit to Nepal on Wednesday.

Al Thani flew back to Qatar on Wednesday afternoon after attending a lunch hosted by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Nepal and Qatar signed various agreements and memorandums of understanding during a delegation-level bilateral meeting held earlier in the day.

President Ram Chandra Paudel bade farewell to Al Thani at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.

Vice-president Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav; Prime Minister Dahal; Speaker Devraj Ghimire; Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Raghubir Mahaseth; Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Shakti Bahadur Basnet; Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Hit Bahadur Tamang; Chief Secretary Baikuntha Aryal and other high-ranking officials were also at the airport to bid farewell to the Qatari emir.

A unit of Nepal Army offered a 21-gun salute in honor of Al Thani on the occasion.

Al Thani had arrived in Kathmandu on Tuesday a two-day state visit to Nepal at the friendly invitation of President Paudel. It was the first high-level visit by a Qatari emir to Nepal.