RPP not to support UML-Maoist coalition

Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has decided not to support the current ruling coalition that includes CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center).

RPP Spokesperson Mohan Shrestha told Setopati that a meeting of the party’s office-bearers held at Dhumbarahi of Kathmandu on Wednesday concluded that the party cannot support the coalition that has formed the present federal government.

“The party office-bearers’ meeting has decided not to support the ruling coalition that has formed the federal government,” Shrestha said.

RPP, however, has hinted at the possibility of supporting provincial governments headed by Nepali Congress.

“We won’t support the UML-Maoist coalition in the provinces,” Shrestha said. “We will support Congress-led governments if necessary, but RPP won’t join the government.”

RPP had been saying earlier that it was not involved in power-centric politics.

With RPP deciding against supporting the UML-Maoist coalition, forming a government in Gandaki province appears difficult for the coalition.

Gandaki Chief Minister Surendra Raj Pandey resigned from the post earlier on Wednesday. The province chief has given one week to stake claim for the post of chief minister.

The UML-Maoist coalition cannot form a government in Gandaki without RPP as they need the support of 31 lawmakers to secure a majority.

NC is the largest party in Gandaki with 27 seats. UML has 22 seats, Maoist Center 8, RPP two and CPN (Unified Socialist) one.