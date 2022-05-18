Renu Dahal leads Subedi by 2,267 votes

Renu Dahal of CPN (Maoist Center) has further extended her lead over CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City to more than 2,250 votes.

Subedi, who is supported by RPP, and the common candidate of ruling coalition Dahal have taken turns at the top since the start of vote counting. However, Dahal appears to be gradually gaining the upper hand since Tuesday.

As per the latest update, she has built up a lead of 2,267. She has secured 11,966 votes while Subedi is at 9,699. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third at 5,235 with 32,293 votes counted until now.

In the race for deputy mayor, NC candidate Chitrasen Adhikari has maintained a big lead over RPP’s Himala Gurung. Adhikari has secured 14,166 votes while Gurung is a distant second at 7,870.