Impeachment motion against CJ Rana presented for discussion

The impeachment motion registered against Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana has been presented in the House of Representatives (HoR) for discussion.

Chief Whip of CPN (Maoist Center) Dev Prasad Gurung has presented the motion for discussion in the House meeting on Sunday.

There will be general discussion on the issue after presenting it for discussion

The House meeting earlier on March 6 had formed a 11-strong impeachment recommendation committee in accordance to Article 101 of the Constitution.

The committee includes four CPN-UML lawmakers Bishnu Paudel, Lal Babu Pandit, Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe, and Krishna Bhakta Pokharel; Min Bahadur Bishwakarma and Ram Bahadur Bista from Nepali Congress; Yashoda Subedi and Rekha Bista from CPN (Maoist Center); Kalyani Khadka from CPN (Unified Socialist); Ekbal Miya of Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP); and Pramod Sah from Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP).

The main opposition CPN-UML that has been continuing House obstruction since September 2021 sent the name of lawmakers to be included in the committee.

Lawmakers from the ruling coalition had registered the impeachment motion against CJ Rana on February 13 and he has been suspended after registration of the motion.

The impeachment recommendation committee will have to submit investigation report in the House within three months, according to clause 163 (4) of the HoR regulations.

Speaker does not necessarily have to submit it for discussion immediately after that as the lawmakers will have to be allotted time for study before fixing the date and time for discussion.

The HoR regulations also has not set any deadline for submitting the report for such decision.