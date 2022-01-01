SC moved against MCC

The Supreme Court (SC) has been moved against the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact that was tabled in the House for ratification on Sunday.

Senior advocate Surendra Bhandari has reached the SC with a petition against the MCC Compact arguing that some of its provisions are against the constitutional supremacy and sovereignty of Nepal and, therefore, should not be moved forward.

The petition has yet to be registered though. Bhandari told Setopati that the SC administration will study the petition and inform tomorrow whether it will be registered or not.

The petition argues that the MCC Compact cannot be classified as treaty in accordance to international laws especially the Vienna Convention and, therefore, should not be ratified by the House.