Bagmati CM Shakya to register motion for vote of confidence today

Chief Minister (CM) of Bagmati Ashta Laxmi Shakya will register the motion for vote of confidence in the provincial assembly on Sunday.

"The motion will be registered today. It may well be decided through voting after completing the process after Dashain," Finance Minister of Bagmati Rachana Khadka told Setopati.

The Shakya government is in minority after 13 CPN-UML lawmakers of the province including a minister joined CPN (Unified Socialist) formed by Madhav Kuamr Nepal.

"If the party represented by the Chief Minister is divided or if a party joining the provincial government withdraws its support, the Chief Minister shall propose a vote of confidence to the Provincial Assembly within thirty days," states clause 2 of Article 188 of the Constitution about provisions related to Vote of Confidence and no-confidence motion.

Shakya, who was close to Madhav Kumar Nepal for a long time, became chief minister (CM) on August 18, after changing camp to join the group led by Chairman KP Sharma Oli hours after the Khanal-Nepal faction applied for registration of the new party at the Election Commission.

UML had 56 lawmakers in the 109-strong provincial assembly including speaker and Shakya was appointed CM as leader of the party with majority in the assembly. But the ruling party now has just 43 lawmakers.

CPN (Maoist Center) has 23 seats, Nepali Congress (NC) 22, Unified Socialist 13 and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) one in the province. The alliance of these four parties can comfortably form a new government.

The opposition alliance that has formed the government at the center is preparing to make Rajendra Pandey of Unified Socialist the new CM.