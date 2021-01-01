Speaker to not implement expulsion of 14 lawmakers by UML citing registration of new party

Speaker Agni Sapkota will not implement expulsion of 14 House of Representatives (HoR) members by CPN-UML.

Sapkota has taken the decision after the Election Commission sent a notice about registration of CPN (Unified Socialist) under Madhav Kumar Nepal.

Secretary of the House of Representatives (HoR) Gopal Nath Yogi said the Election Commission sent the letter about registration of new party to the Federal Parliament Secretariat on Friday. "UML had sent a letter to expel them. Speaker has taken decision that there is no situation to move forward as another party has been registered in accordance to the law," Yogi added.

UML had expelled 14 HoR members of the Khanal-Nepal faction including Madhav Kumar Nepal on August 17 accusing them of trying to split the party. The faction subsequently applied for registration of a new party the next day with the Election Commission.

The lawmakers expelled from the House included Nepal, Jeevan Ram Shrestha, Mukunda Neupane, Ram Kumari Jhakri, Kalyani Khadka, Laxmi Kumari Chaudhary, Nira Devi Jairu, Pushpa Kumari Karna, Sarala Yadav, Kalila Khatun, Birodh Khatiwada, Krishna Lal Maharjan, Bhawani Khapung and Met Mani Chaudhary.

UML lawmakers then put pressure on Sapkota to implement the decision by issuing notice about their expulsion.

Speaker of HoR is required to issue notice about expulsion within 15 days of receiving letter from the party concerned to implement the expulsion. But Sapkota sat on the letter for 13 days before taking the decision to not issue the notice citing registration of the new party.