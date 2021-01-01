14 federal lawmakers verify for Thakur-led new party

Fourteen federal lawmakers from Janata Samajwadi party (JSP) have verified for Loktantrik Samajwadi party (LSP) at the Election Commission on Wednesday.

LSP leader Keshav Jha told Setopati that 13 House of Representatives (HoR) members and one National Assembly member verified for the Mahantha Thakur-led new party on Wednesday.

JSP has 34 HoR and three National Assembly members. Two of those HoR members are suspended. Resham Chaudhary, who is one of the two suspended lawmakers, has also verified for the new party from the Dilli Bazar Prison, according to Jha. But Chaudhary is not counted as lawmaker in the verification process

The party has applied for registration after the government brought an ordinance allowing split of parties with support of just 20 percent in either the central committee or parliamentary party. The act about political parties required support of 40 percent in both the parliamentary party and the central committee to split any political party.