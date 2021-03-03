NC postpones general convention yet again

Nepali Congress (NC) has once again postponed its general convention.

The party's central committee meeting on Saturday has decided to postpone the general convention to November, according to central member Pradeep Paudel.

The 14th general convention scheduled to be held from September 1-4 will now be held from November 25-29. The ward level election, that was scheduled to be held on July 27, will now be held on September 3.

The party's 14th general looked uncertain due to the dispute about active membership in districts including Bara and Saptari. The party had scheduled to hold the general convention from September 1-4 with many NC leaders warning that the party may lose legal status if the general convention were not held in September.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba, whose four-year term expired in March 2020, had given himself a one-year term extension which meant his term expired on March 3, 2021. The party had also decided to hold the next general convention from February 19-22, 2021. But it could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NC delayed the general convention further postponing it to September taking help from the Constitution which has a provision of a six-month extension for parties in special circumstances. "Provided that in case election of the office bearers could not be held within five years due to situation arising out of special circumstance, there shall be no hindrance to make provision in the statute of a political party to hold such election within a period of six months," states the provision in Article 269(4b) of the Constitution related to political parties.