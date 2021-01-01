Election Commission grants official recognition to Yadav-Bhattarai faction of JSP

The Election Commission has granted official recognition to Yadav-Bhattarai faction of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) after an overwhelming majority of the party's executive members pledged allegiance to the faction during the headcounting on Monday.

The Election Commission had called both the Yadav-Bhattarai and Thakur-Mahato factions for verification of signatures on Monday.

A whopping 34 executive members out of 51 pledged allegiance to Yadav-Bhattarai faction while just 16 stood for the rival faction.

Resham Chaudhary, who was brought to the Election Commission from the Dilli Bazar Jail, chose to remain neutral.

"Both the factions had claimed for official recognition. The faction led by Upendra Yadav has received recognition," Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Thapaliya said. "The decisions taken by them will now be official. The action against four earlier was not recognized. The order has explained in details about how to take action."