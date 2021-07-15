Khanal-Nepal faction leaders reach to stop UML standing committee meeting

Leaders of the the Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML have reached Tulsi Lal Amatya Academy premises in Chyasal, Lalitpur Friday afternoon to stop the ongoing standing committee meeting.

Vice-chairman Bhim Rawal and standing committee members Surendra Pandey, Ghanashaym Bhusal, Gokarna Bista and Bhim Acharya reached Chyasal after the faction of Chairman KP Sharma Oli started the meeting.

When asked if they have come to attend the meeting, the leaders said, "No, we have come to stop the meeting."

The dissident leaders apart from Acharya were all part of the task force formed to resolve the internal dispute in the party. Another member in the task force from the dissident faction Raghuji Panta has not reached the spot.

Starting the standing committee meeting earlier on the day, Oli slammed the Supreme Court (SC) verdict saying the place for justice delivered injustice. The meeting has been called to form official party position on the recent SC verdict on the case about House dissolution.

The Oli faction has slammed the SC for reinstating the House and instructing to make Sher Bahadur Deuba PM while the Khanal-Nepal faction has welcomed the verdict.

The meeting is also set to discuss the 10-point agreement reached by the task force formed.

The Khanal-Nepal faction held a meeting on Thursday and asked for calling the meeting off pointing that holding one despite their disagreement will affect the unity process. But the Oli faction went ahead with the meeting pointing that the meeting has already been called off once on request of the dissident faction.